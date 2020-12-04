John D. Medlock, Jr.Pendleton - On Tuesday, December 2, 2020, John Daniel Medlock, Jr. passed away unexpectedly. Born February 4, 1939, he was a son of the late John D. Medlock, Sr. and the late Melva Gossett Medlock. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie M. Wilbanks, Marilyn M. Shults, and Luzanne M. Griffith.Known simply as Johnny, he was a graduate of Erskine College. After graduation he returned to Pendleton and served the community as a teacher and coach. Later he entered the manufacturing industry as a director of personnel. After retirement, Johnny went back to the classroom as a teacher at Pendleton High School.Johnny met the love of his life as a student at Erskine, Susanna Sargent, a fellow student from New York. She agreed to become his wife and the two moved to Pendleton. There they built a life for their daughters, Blain Medlock Young and Lindsey Medlock Lingefelt. His legacy continues with grandchildren, Jackson Lingefelt, Cole Lingefelt (Michelle), Anne Marie Young, Benjamin Lingefelt and Susanna Lingefelt; and great grandson, Atticus Lingefelt. He is survived by one brother, Jesse Medlock (Kirsten); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Johnny loved golf and spent hours at Boscobel. He was known as a "scratch" golfer and won the course championship and hole in one trophy. He was a crossword puzzle enthusiast. Every morning, he completed the newspaper's daily crossword puzzle in ink! Johnny was active in the Clemson Sunshine Rotary Club and was a recipient of the prestigious Paul Harris Award. Never a fair-weather fan, he followed his beloved Clemson Tigers not missing a single game (home or away) for over 30 years.In addition to being a devoted husband, father and "Papa", Johnny was a great and loyal friend evidenced by his caring thoughtful acts of kindness. The many newspapers shared with a friend, driving others to appointments and delivering warm biscuits to golfing buddies, are just a few of his selfless deeds. His daughter summed up her father in these words, "Daddy was what we should all strive to be. He was a gentleman and a "gentle man". His strength was in his kindness towards others, his humbleness, and his unconditional love for all of us. He saw the best in others, and we know, he will watch over us from Heaven." To honor his memory, go out today and practice a random act of kindness. And remember Johnny's favorite words, "Go Tigers!"A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2 pm at the Pendleton Presbyterian Church. Reverend Ernie Gray will officiate.Memorials may be made to Pendleton Presbyterian Church, 603 S. Mechanic Street, Pendleton SC, 29670 or The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.