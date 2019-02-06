|
John Emmanuel Doker
Anderson - John Emmanuel Doker, 91, of Anderson, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born May 18, 1927 in Hartwell, GA, he was a son of the late John E. Doker, Sr. and Bertha Durham Doker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Partain Doker; sisters, Nell Vickery, Mary Lou Carnes, Catherine Felker, Rosie Lee Doker, Janie Canady, Anne Cromer, Josephine Doker; brothers, Joseph Doker, James Doker and Matthew Doker.
John served in the United States Army during WWII. He retired as a reactor technician from Owens Corning Fiberglass and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his sons, Philip A. (Betty) Doker of Anderson and John M. Doker of Williamston, SC; daughters, Susan Walden and Karen D. (Gordon) Mize both of Anderson, SC; also survived by his 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Philip S. Gillespie officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service from 1:30-4:00pm Thursday at The McDougald Family Center.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Karen Mize.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 Cornelia Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or Fostering Faith, at Neals Creek Baptist Church, 3204 Amity Road Ext, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 6, 2019