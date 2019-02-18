|
|
John G. Beaty
Arden - Mr. John G. Beaty, 87, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Asheville, NC. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Sarah Barton Beaty; one step daughter, Angelia (Larry) Wallace; and a host of step grandchildren and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Edna Mae Wright Beaty and two brothers, Famon Whitfield, Sr. and George Sefus Beaty.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 18, 2019