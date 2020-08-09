John Gary Harper, Jr.Anderson - John Gary Harper, Jr., 90, loving husband to the late Sandra Walker Harper, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born April 10, 1930 in Anderson, he was the son of the late John Gary Harper, Sr., and Damaris Stubbs Harper. Gary was a graduate of Clemson University and proudly served his country in the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He owned J. Marion Campbell & Co., an accounting firm in Anderson for over 35 years. He was a faithful and longtime member of First Baptist Church in Anderson.He was a loyal member of the Anderson Area Touchdown Club for many years and never missed a meeting. He also loved the Clemson Tigers. He was a kind, quiet, and simple man who will be truly missed.Gary is survived by his nephew, Chris Sullivan, and his wife Sissa, along with their daughters, Blakely and Brady. Also surviving are his loyal dogs, Kia, Coco, and Maggie.He appreciated all the hard work from the staff at NHC as well as his sitters, Phyllis Norris and Jo Ann Martin.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Josh Hunt officiating. A private family burial will take place at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.