John H. Clinkscales
Anderson - John H. Clinkscales, 91, passed away on on July 23, 2019 at AnMed Health.
The funeral will be held at 12:00p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00-7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will be at 600 Booker Street and 115A Lanford Street, Anderson, SC.
www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019