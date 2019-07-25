Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ollie Robinson Brown Memorial Chapel of Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ollie Robinson Brown Memorial Chapel of Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Ollie Robinson Brown Memorial Chapel of Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clinkscales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Clinkscales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Clinkscales Obituary
John H. Clinkscales

Anderson - John H. Clinkscales, 91, passed away on on July 23, 2019 at AnMed Health.

The funeral will be held at 12:00p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00-7:00p.m. at the funeral home.

The family will be at 600 Booker Street and 115A Lanford Street, Anderson, SC.

www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now