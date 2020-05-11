|
John H. Korinda
Anderson - John Howard Korinda, 70, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. Born on November 20, 1949, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late John Korinda and the late Evelyn Stewart Littlefield and was the youngest of three siblings. John's elder sister, Lynn Weinberg, pre-deceased him in December 2014.
John attended school in Franklin Lakes, NJ; received a BA degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University, NJ; and proudly served his nation in the U.S. Military during the Vietnam War. At the time of his death, John worked as a sales specialist at the Lowe's of Anderson. Previous to his work at Lowe's, he was with Collegiate Pacific Mfg., Los Angeles, CA, for many years and with Sears of Anderson.
John is survived by his sister, Diane Korinda-Doerken, who currently resides in Germany. He is also survived by many caring Doerken, Carr and Weinberg family members and devoted friends, who meant so much to him throughout his life. John will be remembered as a generous, friendly, intelligent, humorous and loyal individual, who fought his many illnesses over the past several years with courage and optimism till the end.
No services are planned at this time. The McDougald Funeral Home, Anderson, SC, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 11 to May 12, 2020