Dr. John L. MoranAnderson - Dr. John Lawrence Moran, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born October 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles Baylor Moran and Frances Fauntleroy Moran.Dr. Moran was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served in Aviation Ordinance during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Richmond and the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Moran co-founded the Anderson Orthopedic Clinic and served countless patients over his 30-year career in the Anderson area as an orthopedic surgeon. He volunteered at the Anderson Free Clinic and the Amputee Clinic; Dr. Moran also volunteered his time serving the athletic programs at the local area high schools. He was on the board of the Greater Anderson Musical Arts Consortium and was an active member of the Anderson Sons of Confederate Veterans.He is survived by his children, Mark Moran (Tracy), Leslie Parker (Ben), and Michael Moran; and grandchildren, Logan Moran (Rebecca), Rebecca Moulton (Stephen), David Parker, Noah Moran, and Riley Onega. Dr. Moran is also survived by his faithful golden retriever, Hera.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Carter Moran; and brother, Pete Moran.Family and friends may pay their respect on Monday, October 19, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. There will be a graveside service at the family cemetery of his ancestral home, Holly Hill, in St. Stephens Church, Virginia on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Anderson Area YMCA, 201 East Reed Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, and The Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Cir., Anderson, SC 29621, both organizations that were very dear to Dr. Moran.