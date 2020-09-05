John Lander Lawrence, Sr.
James Island - John Lander Lawrence, Sr., 80, a fifty plus year resident of James Island, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
He was born July 10, 1940 in Anderson, SC the third child of Claude Thomas Lawrence, Sr. and Annie Bernice Lange Lawrence.
After spending his teen years at Epworth Children's Home in Columbia, SC, John was a hard worker, and made many friends at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant in Anderson, SC; The Post & Courier newspaper in Charleston, SC; and as co-owner , with his brother, of a fencing and construction business on James Island. John was devoted to his family, and a leader in his church, Prayer Fellowship. He dedicated many hours to helping others by building handicap ramps through Helping Hands Ministries, and doing yard work for his neighbors. He loved working on cars, woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling with his wife. When John did "slow down", he enjoyed studying his Bible, reading, staying abreast of current events, watching the Clemson Tigers, and making cherry ice cream for his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, an infant sister, and half-sister, Claudia Gene Lawrence Beach Dew.
John leaves his most loving wife of 59 years, Margaret Ellen Callaham Lawrence; devoted sons: John Lander Lawrence, Jr. and wife, Madelyn Pickin Lawrence of St. Stephen, SC, and James Edward Lawrence, Sr. and wife, LeAnn Patricia Brown Lawrence of Summerville, SC; adoring grandchildren: James E. Lawrence, II and wife Chelsea, Danielle M. Castleberry, Ashley N. Lawrence, and Chayn A. Lawrence, all of Summerville, SC, Courtney A. Lawrence of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and five great grandchildren. Also mourning are his brother, Claude Thomas Lawrence, Jr. and wife, BettyJo Butler Morgan of Hollywood, SC; beloved nieces: Sandra L. Rollings of Winnsboro, SC and Terri L. Zeigler of Ravenel, SC; half-brothers: Robert Thomas Lawrence and wife, Jean of Yuma, AZ, Bruce Kenneth Lawrence and wife, Kelly of Miami, FL, and Kenneth Lee Lawrence and wife, Brenda of Conway, SC.
Due to COVID-19, the immediate family will receive only extended family and close friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel.
All family and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Service at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road on James Island, to be conducted by Rev. William Youngblood, All are asked to wear masks, and maintain appropriate distancing.
