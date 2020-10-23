1/1
John Larry "Moon" Poore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Larry "Moon" Poore

Anderson, SC - John Larry Poore, 79, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late John and Liz Sullivan Poore. He retired from the USDA. Mr. Poore was a Life member of Ruff Lodge #240 AFM, a member of the Hejaz Shrine, and Forest Hill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Frankie Poore; brother, Allen Darrell Poore (Linda); two sisters, Catherine P. Craft and June Ann Crawford; longtime friends and traveling companions, Mike and Betty Jean Phillips; and his fur babies, Sadie and Sullie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carvan Berrie Poore.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel conducted by Rev. Tom Owen. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare for their love and care of Mr. Poore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 909 Plantation Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved