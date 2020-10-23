John Larry "Moon" PooreAnderson, SC - John Larry Poore, 79, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare.Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late John and Liz Sullivan Poore. He retired from the USDA. Mr. Poore was a Life member of Ruff Lodge #240 AFM, a member of the Hejaz Shrine, and Forest Hill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Frankie Poore; brother, Allen Darrell Poore (Linda); two sisters, Catherine P. Craft and June Ann Crawford; longtime friends and traveling companions, Mike and Betty Jean Phillips; and his fur babies, Sadie and Sullie.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carvan Berrie Poore.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel conducted by Rev. Tom Owen. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare for their love and care of Mr. Poore.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 909 Plantation Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary