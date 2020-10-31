1/
John Lewis Roach Iii
John Lewis Roach, III

Anderson - John Lewis Roach, III, 73, husband of Shirley Lusk Roach of 421 Singleton Rd., Anderson passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at AnMed Health.

A native of Oconee County, Mr. Roach was the son of the late John Lewis Roach, Jr. and Edith Johnson Roach. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Roach retired from RICOH Corporation and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Roach is survived by his son: John Lewis Roach, IV (Kim) of Stafford, VA, a granddaughter: Annabelle Rei Roach; and a sister: Rose Marie McCall (Cricket) of Seneca.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Roach was preceded in death by his sister: Doris Virgina Talley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Double Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home.

The family is at the home.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
