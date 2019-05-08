Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson - John F. Lombardi, 67, of Anderson SC, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.

Born in Anderson, SC, on October 21, 1951; he was the son of the late Frank and Eleanor Lombardi and married to the late Marie.

He is survived by his children: John, Jr. and Tracy; brother: Francis; sisters: Kathy, Marcia and Joyce grandchild: Christopher; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his late wife's family and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 8, 2019
