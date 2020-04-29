|
Rev. John Marshal Daniel
Anderson - Rev. John Marshal Daniel, 89, of Anderson , SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born February 28, 1931 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Clyde William Daniel and Eula Smith Daniel.
Rev. Daniel was a 1955 graduate of Lee College in Cleveland, TN where he was voted by his classmates as Mr. Lee College. Rev. Daniel began his ministry pastoring in Grand Junction, CO, Caldwell, ID, Bishopville, SC and founded West Anderson Church of God in 1964. He became the Pastor Emeritus there in 2000. He served for several terms on the SC Church of God Council but his highest honor was serving Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanna Pyle Daniel; son, Rev. J. Mark Daniel (Cindy); daughter, Marilyn Daniel Scroggs (Greg); grandchildren, Weston Scroggs, Kyle Scroggs, Marshall Daniel, Brad Daniel and Kelsey Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Colbi, Jaxon and Kinley Scroggs and John Luke and Matthew Daniel.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Marcia J. Daniel; brother, David Daniel; and sister, Dorothy Daniel Spake.
Rev. Daniel will lie in state in his beloved sanctuary of West Anderson Church of God where family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 1, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by his family. Those attending the graveside are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed both at the church and the cemetery.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to West Anderson Church of God, 101 Rogers St., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020