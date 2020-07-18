John Martin
Anderson - John Vincent Martin, 71, husband of Barbara "Jackie" Fagg Martin, of Highway 413, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.
Born in San Diego CA, he was the son of the late William Ennis and Shirley Zimmer Martin. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church of Williamston. Mr. Martin was a U.S. Marine, having proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He also was honored to serve as the personal bodyguard to President Richard Nixon, during his time aboard the USS Hornet, during the recovery of the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969. He graduated from Tri-County Technical College with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He was a former South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper and had also formerly worked at Michelin.
Survivng in addition to his loving wife of 51 years of the home are: two sons, Derek (Kim) Martin and Jason (Casey) Martin, both of Anderson; two sisters, Kaye (Ronnie) Bratcher of Belton, and Pamela Barnes of Anderson; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with military honors. Due to the current health crisis, seating will be limited and social distancing will be practiced.
The family is at the home and will speak with friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Long Branch Baptist Church, 2101 SC-413, Anderson, SC 29621.