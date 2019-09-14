|
|
John McGee
Belton - John Wilson McGee, 89, husband of Miriam Bates McGee, of Carroll Road, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home.
Born in Honea Path, he was a son of the late Broadus Henry and Ruth Azilee Wilson McGee. He was a member of Barkers Creek Baptist Church and Belton Lodge #52 A.F.M. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was retired as a self employed building contractor.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 26 years of the home are: four step-daughters, Ann Marie Crumley of Anderson, Samantha Allison of Pelzer, Sharon Roy of Mooresville NC, and Debbie Banister of Williamston; a sister, Lettie Ann Wright of Honea Path; seven step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, and seven step-great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. McGee is preceded in death by his brother, Tom McGee, and a sister, Hazel Lusk.
Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Chaplain Alan Poe officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Sunday at Pruitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Drive, Easley, SC 29640. Online condolences may be made to the famiy at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019