John P. LawrenceBelton - John Philip Lawrence, 83, of Belton, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born November 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late John William Lawrence and Marion Bonin Lawrence.John was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a master mechanic in the automotive industry and worked for Frank Myers Motors from 1969 until their closing. He then worked for Fairway Ford until his retirement in 2001. John loved growing orchids and won many awards for his beautiful flowers.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sandra Clayton Lawrence; son, William Edward Lawrence of Winter Haven, FL; daughters, Susan Marie McGowan of Lanett, AL and Ann Elizabeth Kisling (Richard) of Occoquan, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Orahood, Jessica Parras, Jennifer Timmons and Katherine McGowan; and eleven great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt, Dorothy Lawrence.There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.