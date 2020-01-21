|
John "Donnie" Pullo, Jr.
Greer - John F. Pullo, Jr., 96, passed away January 16, 2020 at NHC Greenville. It was a life well lived for John, born in Boston, MA, November 1, 1923 to mother and father John and Maria Pullo where he went to school until the world turned on its head on December 7, 1941 when the United States was thrown into war with Japan and Germany. John joined the Army and spent 1942 until 1945 fighting wars in Africa and Europe with the allies to keep the world free from communism. After the war ended, he exited the Army with an Honorable Discharge and returned to the United States to complete his Master in Bachelor in Business from the University of Miami in 1950 and also served in the National Guard at that time.
He married Martha Fitzmorris in 1956 and together had three children, Katherine, Michael and Mary. From that point on in his life, John worked in many Aerospace Industries: McDonald Douglas, Boeing Aircraft Division, Northrup, contractor for NASA Space Division, and General Dynamic. He continued his education and received his second Master of Arts International Business Management from the University of Beverly Hills, CA and competed dozens of other courses throughout his life.
Martha and John split after many years and he moved to Florida and met and married Marcia Chase, where the couple lived for over 20 years in Lady Lake, Florida until Marcia's death in 2015. John lived at National Health Care in Greenville until his death.
His extended family consisted of Marcia's 6 children and their spouses: Fredrick and Kathy Chase, Carol and Marc Remillard, Jay and Sharon La Tulippe, Anthony and Susan D'crosta, Michael and Michelle Chase, Gilbert and Patricia Chase.
A final salute to our dad John F. Pullo, Jr., SGT 82 Airborne, 27th Armored Infantry, United States Army, "ALL THE WAY".
A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 4:00 pm. A private burial will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020