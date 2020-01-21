Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pullo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Donnie" Pullo Jr.


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Donnie" Pullo Jr. Obituary
John "Donnie" Pullo, Jr.

Greer - John F. Pullo, Jr., 96, passed away January 16, 2020 at NHC Greenville. It was a life well lived for John, born in Boston, MA, November 1, 1923 to mother and father John and Maria Pullo where he went to school until the world turned on its head on December 7, 1941 when the United States was thrown into war with Japan and Germany. John joined the Army and spent 1942 until 1945 fighting wars in Africa and Europe with the allies to keep the world free from communism. After the war ended, he exited the Army with an Honorable Discharge and returned to the United States to complete his Master in Bachelor in Business from the University of Miami in 1950 and also served in the National Guard at that time.

He married Martha Fitzmorris in 1956 and together had three children, Katherine, Michael and Mary. From that point on in his life, John worked in many Aerospace Industries: McDonald Douglas, Boeing Aircraft Division, Northrup, contractor for NASA Space Division, and General Dynamic. He continued his education and received his second Master of Arts International Business Management from the University of Beverly Hills, CA and competed dozens of other courses throughout his life.

Martha and John split after many years and he moved to Florida and met and married Marcia Chase, where the couple lived for over 20 years in Lady Lake, Florida until Marcia's death in 2015. John lived at National Health Care in Greenville until his death.

His extended family consisted of Marcia's 6 children and their spouses: Fredrick and Kathy Chase, Carol and Marc Remillard, Jay and Sharon La Tulippe, Anthony and Susan D'crosta, Michael and Michelle Chase, Gilbert and Patricia Chase.

A final salute to our dad John F. Pullo, Jr., SGT 82 Airborne, 27th Armored Infantry, United States Army, "ALL THE WAY".

A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 4:00 pm. A private burial will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now