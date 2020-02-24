|
|
John W. Shaw, Jr.
Iva, SC - John William Shaw, Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was the owner of Progressive Machine and Fabrication.
Survivors include two sons, John W. Shaw III and John Daniel "Danny" Shaw; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sara Shaw Merck.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
