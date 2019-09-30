|
John W. Weathers, Sr.
Anderson, SC - John William "Papa John" Weathers, Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Steens, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Luther David Weathers, Sr. and Neppie Lee Harris Weathers. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He was a disc jockey at WRIX and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 30 years of service. Mr. Weathers was considered the "Best Grandfather" by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, never missing a ball game or event in which they were involved. He was an avid bowler and golfer and played in the "Dirty Old Men" Group at Pine Lake for many years. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include a stepson, Freddie Gosnell (Tonya); three grandchildren, Sundi Taylor (Aaron), Chez Gosnell (Emily), and Fanci Gosnell, who was his caregiver and with whom he had a special bond; three great-grandchildren, Chanze Taylor, Jaron Taylor, and June Taylor; sister, Ruby Minor; and his former wife, Dorothy "Dot" Weathers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John William Weathers, Jr; two brothers, Roy Weathers and L.D. Weathers, Jr.; and a sister, Katie Irwin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Providence Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Michael Kinard. Burial, with military honors, will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 4520 Dobbins Bridge Road, Anderson, SC 29626, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 30, 2019