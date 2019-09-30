Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Weathers Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Weathers Sr. Obituary
John W. Weathers, Sr.

Anderson, SC - John William "Papa John" Weathers, Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Steens, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Luther David Weathers, Sr. and Neppie Lee Harris Weathers. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He was a disc jockey at WRIX and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 30 years of service. Mr. Weathers was considered the "Best Grandfather" by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, never missing a ball game or event in which they were involved. He was an avid bowler and golfer and played in the "Dirty Old Men" Group at Pine Lake for many years. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Survivors include a stepson, Freddie Gosnell (Tonya); three grandchildren, Sundi Taylor (Aaron), Chez Gosnell (Emily), and Fanci Gosnell, who was his caregiver and with whom he had a special bond; three great-grandchildren, Chanze Taylor, Jaron Taylor, and June Taylor; sister, Ruby Minor; and his former wife, Dorothy "Dot" Weathers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John William Weathers, Jr; two brothers, Roy Weathers and L.D. Weathers, Jr.; and a sister, Katie Irwin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Providence Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Michael Kinard. Burial, with military honors, will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 4520 Dobbins Bridge Road, Anderson, SC 29626, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now