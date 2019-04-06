Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
2503 Whitehall Road
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church (in the sanctuary)
2503 Whitehall Road
Anderson, SC
Anderson - John Will Culbertson, Jr., 90, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Pendleton Manor in Greenville, SC.

Born August 2, 1928 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late John W. Culbertson, Sr. and Sallie Mae Hutchins Culbertson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Azalee LeCroy Culbertson; daughter, Cheryl White; brother, Pete Culbertson and son-in-law, Gary Atkinson.

John was a graduate of Boys High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force. He retired with over 30 years of service from the United States Postal Service as the Employee and Labor Relations Director in Greenville, SC. He was a member and usher at New Prospect Baptist Church, where he attended the Good News Sunday school class. He served his community as a coach for the Dixie Youth baseball team, Sertoma Braves and was elected for several terms to the Greenville County School Board.

He is survived by his children, John W. Culbertson, III, Beth Douglas (Everett), Debbie Deaton (Marshall), Ray Anderson, Melinda Atkinson and Carol Greer (Billy); thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:45pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow in the sanctuary at 3:00 pm with Rev. Tom Turner officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, Lottie Moon Mission Offering, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 6, 2019
