McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
John William Griggs


1951 - 2019
John William Griggs Obituary
John William Griggs

Anderson - John William Griggs, 67, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born October 25, 1951 in Waukegan, IL, John was the son of the late John David Griggs and Helen Rostron Griggs. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was retired as a contractor and an all-around handyman who knew the value of a job well done. In addition to being a huge Chicago Cubs fan, he enjoyed many fishing trips to the Minnesota Boundary Waters and leaves behind his fishing pals the "Sota Buddies". During the holiday season, John helped his neighbors in Anderson experience the magic of Christmas by portraying Santa Claus. Seated in a sleigh on North Avenue amongst festive Christmas lights, he loved to entertain children and pose for pictures.

John is survived by his loving daughter, Jeanie Henderson (Bud); two grandchildren, Greyson and Thomas; sister, Susan Grooms (Michael); brothers, Richard Griggs and William Griggs (Mary); cousin, Jamie Cairo (Jeffrey); and his four-legged best friends, Bella and Dodger. He was also grateful for the love and support of The Landre Family.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a beloved cousin, John Burhani.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow visitation at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the John Burhani Memorial Arts Fund, 8904-29th Court, Kenosha WI, 53143 or at http://give.aurora.org/burhanimemorial

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 8, 2019
