Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Hawkins Obituary
John William Hawkins

Anderson - John William Hawkins, 65, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born December 14, 1953 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Claude Hawkins and Caroline Martin Hawkins.

John was a machinist and worked for AFCO. He was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church and was attending Belton Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Janis McAlister Hawkins of the home; daughters, Jennifer Reece (William) and Amanda Ellis (Joshua), all of Anderson, SC; brothers, George A. Hawkins (Mary Jane), Phillip L. Hawkins, and Frank M. Hawkins, all of Anderson, SC; sister, Claudianna Todd (Gordon) of Omaha, NE; and grandchildren, Naomi, Lydia, Chloe, Layla, Robbie and Esther.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother in law, Rev. James A. and Helen McAlister; and sister in law, Marguerite Ellis and her husband Gary.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Belton Church of God. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with Rev. Norman Black officiating. Burial will follow in Long Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Belton Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 642, Belton, SC 29627.

The family will be at 1301 Bryant Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now