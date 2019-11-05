|
|
John William Hawkins
Anderson - John William Hawkins, 65, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born December 14, 1953 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Claude Hawkins and Caroline Martin Hawkins.
John was a machinist and worked for AFCO. He was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church and was attending Belton Church of God.
He is survived by his wife, Janis McAlister Hawkins of the home; daughters, Jennifer Reece (William) and Amanda Ellis (Joshua), all of Anderson, SC; brothers, George A. Hawkins (Mary Jane), Phillip L. Hawkins, and Frank M. Hawkins, all of Anderson, SC; sister, Claudianna Todd (Gordon) of Omaha, NE; and grandchildren, Naomi, Lydia, Chloe, Layla, Robbie and Esther.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother in law, Rev. James A. and Helen McAlister; and sister in law, Marguerite Ellis and her husband Gary.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Belton Church of God. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with Rev. Norman Black officiating. Burial will follow in Long Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Belton Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 642, Belton, SC 29627.
The family will be at 1301 Bryant Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019