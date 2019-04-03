|
Johnnie Anderson McClain
Anderson, SC - Johnnie Anderson McClain, 93, widow of Cecil McClain, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home.
Born in Oconee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jessie W. and Corine James Anderson. She was retired from Singer Co. and was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby McClain, Gary McClain, and Mike McClain; grandson, Michael McClain; great-granddaughter, Holder Ann McClain; sister, Caroline Harbin and husband, Cecil; and sister-in-law, Peggy Anderson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James H. Anderson and sister, Ruth McIntyre.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Mark Dickson and Rev. J. Floyd Stansell. Burial will follow in Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 3518 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29626.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019