Johnnie Louise Hayes Freeman
Anderson - Johnnie Louise Hayes Freeman, 74, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born August 26, 1944, in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late, William H. and Ruby McKittrick Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nikki Steward.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Freeman of Anderson; daughters, Sandi Gambrell (Michael Humphreys) of Anderson; Diane Elder (Wayne Matthis) of Lancaster, SC, Trudy Gentry of Anderson and Denise McMahan of York, SC; grandchildren, Henry Robinson and Tesia Wyatt, Nate Sims, Tony Williams, Dee Gentry, Mikey Tomlinson, Goddess Elder, Tabby, Kayte and Savannah McMahan and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Sunday, March 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00pm with Rev. Dave Neal officiating. Interment will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence, 807 Airline Road, Anderson, SC 29624 or 3111A Airline Road, Anderson.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019