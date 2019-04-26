Services
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 260-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Royal Baptist Church
407 East Hampton Street
Anderson, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Royal Baptist Church
407 East Hampton Street
Anderson, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Westview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Clinkscales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie R. Clinkscales

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnnie R. Clinkscales Obituary
Johnnie R. Clinkscales

Anderson - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 1:00p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 to celebrate the life of Mrs. Johnnie R. Clinkscales at Royal Baptist Church 407 East Hampton Street, Anderson, SC with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church.

The family is at the home.

To view full obituary please visit our website at www.theunitymortuary.net
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now