Johnnie R. Clinkscales
Anderson - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 1:00p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 to celebrate the life of Mrs. Johnnie R. Clinkscales at Royal Baptist Church 407 East Hampton Street, Anderson, SC with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church.
The family is at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 26, 2019