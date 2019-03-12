|
Johnnie Sue Hopkins Gilliam
Townville - Johnnie Sue Hopkins Gilliam, 75, widow of the late George Thomas Gilliam, 421 Simmons Ford Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Born in Carnesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Hopkins and Lillian Morgan Hopkins. Mrs. Gilliam worked at Schlumberger in West Union and is a member of Fair Play Church of God, which she loved dearly.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas Darryl Gilliam and wife Cindy of Anderson and Lanny Gilliam of Townville; daughters, Alecia Carey and husband Robert of Iva; Lorri Lester and husband Ricky of Townville and Tina Gilliam of FL; seven grandchildren, Joshua Gilliam, Jonathon Carey, Lacey Gilliam, Alexis Carey, Ricky Lester II, Josie Lester and Chad Wiggins; and five great-grandchildren, Caydence Gilliam, Drake Gilliam and Trace, Kaleb and Jakob Wiggins, and Aleeyah Mitchell-Dibiase.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Darrain Gilliam; brother, J.N. Hopkins, and sister, Jo Ann Hopkins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fair Play Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, at Sandifer Funeral Home.
The family is at the home of Darryl and Cindy Gilliam, 235 Thomason Circle, Anderson, SC. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 12, 2019