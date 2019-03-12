Services
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fair Play Church of God Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Sue Hopkins Gilliam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnnie Sue Hopkins Gilliam Obituary
Johnnie Sue Hopkins Gilliam

Townville - Johnnie Sue Hopkins Gilliam, 75, widow of the late George Thomas Gilliam, 421 Simmons Ford Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Born in Carnesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Hopkins and Lillian Morgan Hopkins. Mrs. Gilliam worked at Schlumberger in West Union and is a member of Fair Play Church of God, which she loved dearly.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas Darryl Gilliam and wife Cindy of Anderson and Lanny Gilliam of Townville; daughters, Alecia Carey and husband Robert of Iva; Lorri Lester and husband Ricky of Townville and Tina Gilliam of FL; seven grandchildren, Joshua Gilliam, Jonathon Carey, Lacey Gilliam, Alexis Carey, Ricky Lester II, Josie Lester and Chad Wiggins; and five great-grandchildren, Caydence Gilliam, Drake Gilliam and Trace, Kaleb and Jakob Wiggins, and Aleeyah Mitchell-Dibiase.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Darrain Gilliam; brother, J.N. Hopkins, and sister, Jo Ann Hopkins.

A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Fair Play Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, at Sandifer Funeral Home.

The family is at the home of Darryl and Cindy Gilliam, 235 Thomason Circle, Anderson, SC. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now