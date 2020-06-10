Johnny Chappell
Johnny Chappell

Pelzer - Mr. Johnny Chappell, 71, passed away on June 5, 2020. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Always enjoyed talking to Johnny and bowling some tournaments with him he will be missed by many
Jimmie Horn
Friend
June 10, 2020
Prayers going out to the family of Mr. Chappell.
Rodney Williams
