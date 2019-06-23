|
Johnny Patterson
Seneca - Johnny Patterson went home to be with the Lord Thursday evening. Johnny was a kind and loving son, brother, uncle, and father to his girls. He had a smile and a laugh that lit up a room. While on this Earth, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, cutting trees, spending time outdoors, drawing, and spending time with his friends and family. Johnny was an adventurous, kind, humble, funny, and loving soul who touched the lives of all who were blessed to know him.
Johnny was a 2005 graduate of Seneca High School where he excelled in wrestling and football. He was a member of Newspring Church in Anderson and was baptized. He is survived by his two daughters Kyla and Kiera; his mother, Rhonda Brewer; father, George Patterson; brothers Jeremy Bryant, Willie Roach, Jerry Patterson, Phillip Patterson, Allen Patterson, and Graham Sorrells, and the favorite uncle to 16 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Wolf Stake Baptist Church (550 Wolf Stake Baptist Church Rd, Seneca, SC) Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to give any donations to the Johnny Patterson Memorial College Fund for Kyla and Kiera. The account will be set up at BB&T.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019