|
|
Johnny Ray Fuller
Starr - Johnny Ray Fuller, 72 of Starr, SC passed away March 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Loyd Bennie Fuller, Sr. and Glenice Allen Fuller.
Survivors include his four children: Johnny (Sonya) Fuller, Julie (Brad) Donald, Natalie Scott, and Teresa Fuller, Grandchildren; Corey and Allie Fuller, Parker, Katy, and Courtney Scott, Hunter, Bryar, and Brodey Donald, he is also survived by one Great Grandson, Tucker Macomson. He is also survived by his siblings; Loyd (Nancy) Fuller, Jr., Bo (Angel) Fuller, Vic (Sandra) Fuller, and Sandra (Steve) Greenway. Johnny was predeceased by one Granddaughter, Rylee.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Beech Springs Church, Pelzer. The family will receive friends prior to the service at noon.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 22, 2019