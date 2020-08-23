Johnny Ray PresherAnderson - Johnny Ray Presher, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Marchbanks Assisted Living.Born September 22, 1932, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late C. Waymon Presher and the late Hunter Williams Presher.Johnny was a graduate of Clemson University, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Department of Labor. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.He is survived by his brother, Larry N. Presher (Ellie) and three nieces and three nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Presher.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Steve Silvey officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.