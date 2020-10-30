1/
Johnnye K. Palmer
Johnnye K. Palmer

Anderson, SC - Johnnye Kay Palmer, 79, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ella Whitten Kay. She was an honor graduate of Anderson Girls High School and Forrest Business College. Mrs. Palmer was retired Vice President and Secretary of Vanguard Industries. She also served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Abney Foundation. She was a member of the National Secretaries Association and once was honored as National Secretary of the Year. Mrs. Palmer was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, William C. Palmer; stepdaughter, Paige P. Melville (Scott); two step-grandchildren, McKenzie and Grant Melville;

nephew, John S. Kay; and nieces, Sandra Coen, Andrea Haskell, and Amanda Spigener.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Sanford "Bud" Kay and William Harold "Bill" Kay; sister, Miriam L. Kay; and a stepson, Michael Palmer.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church,

3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
