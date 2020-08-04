Or Copy this URL to Share

Jonathan Litman



Jonathan Litman 59 passed away 30 July,2020. Services were provided by the Unity mortuary. Jonathan was the son of the late Robert L.Litman and Willie Lee(Crosby) Litman. He leaves to cherish his son Jonathan Hatten,three sisters,Teresa A. Hunt(J.D.), Patricia M. Litman,Audrey Mattress(Jimmy). Five brothers, Robert Jr.( Crystal), Anthony R. Litman, Dewayne Litman, Patrick Litman,Gregory R. Litman. In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents,Elijah Litman and Janie R. Mitchell-Litman and maternal grandparents,Kale and Hattie Brown -Crosby.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store