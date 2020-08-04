1/
Jonathan Litman
Jonathan Litman

Jonathan Litman 59 passed away 30 July,2020. Services were provided by the Unity mortuary. Jonathan was the son of the late Robert L.Litman and Willie Lee(Crosby) Litman. He leaves to cherish his son Jonathan Hatten,three sisters,Teresa A. Hunt(J.D.), Patricia M. Litman,Audrey Mattress(Jimmy). Five brothers, Robert Jr.( Crystal), Anthony R. Litman, Dewayne Litman, Patrick Litman,Gregory R. Litman. In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents,Elijah Litman and Janie R. Mitchell-Litman and maternal grandparents,Kale and Hattie Brown -Crosby.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
