On Oct. 25, 2019, Jonnie Ruth Hawkins Wardlaw Wheeler passed at home at the age of 107. She is survived by 5 children, Edsel Wardlaw, Jack Wardlaw, Rebecca Wardlaw, Linda Dove and June Webb. She lost 4 more children before her death, Mary Weathers, Henry Wardlaw, Winchell Wardlaw and Carolyn Whitfield. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Henry Waytt Wardlaw. She also lost her second husband Sam Wheeler. The family will be having a private service.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
