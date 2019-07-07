Joseph "Joe" E. Bolt



Anderson - Joseph "Joe" Eldon Bolt, 80, native of Anderson, SC, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born November 18, 1938, in Anderson, SC, Joseph was the son of the late Otis Andrew Bolt and Marie Beard Bolt of Anderson. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a retired industrial engineer from Wamsutta Springs Industries and Glen Raven. His passions included whitewater rafting, cooking and tasting BBQ and square dancing. He was inducted along with his wife in the Square-Dancing Hall of Fame in 2007 and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2004. Above all else, his favorite two things were loving his family and making people laugh.



Joe is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Merilyn Lusk Bolt; his daughter, Sonya Bolt of Anderson, SC; and 15 nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Guy and Marion Bolt; and niece Sheila Beam.



The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621, Anderson Interfaith Ministries, 1202 S. Murray Ave., Anderson, SC 29624, or to Campbell Patriots, Attn: Campbell Patriots, Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.



