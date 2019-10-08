|
|
Joseph E. Tomlinson
Fort Myers, FL - Joseph E. Tomlinson, 47, born in Anderson, SC on September 24, 1972 passed away at his home on October 5, 2019. He was a 1990 graduate of McDuffie High School. He is survived by his fiancé, Hope Nungesser of the home. His children are Caitlin Kirksey, Michael Tomlinson, Hagan and Mason Timms, Tony and Dee Gentry, and two grandchildren. His siblings are Lynda Ertzberger, Teresa Payton, Carolyn Sanders, Danny Tomlinson. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Tomlinson and Nancy Brock, and a son Austin Tomlinson. A memorial service will be held on October 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Labor of the Field Church, 493 Airline Rd. Anderson, SC. The family will receive friends at 2:00 pm at the church. The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Labor of the Field Church.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019