Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Earl Boles


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Earl Boles Obituary
Joseph Earl Boles

Iva - Joseph Earl "Bubba" Boles, 70, of Iva, SC, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born March 18, 1949 in Abbeville County, SC, he was a son of Jessie Lee Ridgeway Boles and the late Earl Clifton Boles. He graduated from Calhoun Falls High School, class of 1967. He retired after 42 years from Rocky River Mill. He attended Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church. Bubba enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves with his mother and was also a fan of many sports including racing and Clemson football.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Evelyn Burton (Shorty) and Gail Brown; nephew and nieces, Jonathan Brown (Lindsay), Gayla McDonald (Kevin), Alison Gurley (Ron) and Casey Kelley (Dwayne) and great nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30pm with Rev. Billy Pinson, Rev. Scott Willoughby and Rev. Phillip Hart officiating. Burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery, in Lowndesville, SC.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 426, Iva, SC 29655.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now