Joseph Earl Boles
Iva - Joseph Earl "Bubba" Boles, 70, of Iva, SC, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born March 18, 1949 in Abbeville County, SC, he was a son of Jessie Lee Ridgeway Boles and the late Earl Clifton Boles. He graduated from Calhoun Falls High School, class of 1967. He retired after 42 years from Rocky River Mill. He attended Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church. Bubba enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves with his mother and was also a fan of many sports including racing and Clemson football.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Evelyn Burton (Shorty) and Gail Brown; nephew and nieces, Jonathan Brown (Lindsay), Gayla McDonald (Kevin), Alison Gurley (Ron) and Casey Kelley (Dwayne) and great nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30pm with Rev. Billy Pinson, Rev. Scott Willoughby and Rev. Phillip Hart officiating. Burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery, in Lowndesville, SC.
Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 426, Iva, SC 29655.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 22, 2019