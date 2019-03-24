Joseph Francis Rowland



Anderson - Joseph Francis Rowland, 95, of Anderson, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born February 11, 1924 in Clear Spring, MD, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Martha E. Rowland. Joseph was a 1950 graduate of University of Maryland and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He served as B/N in 8th and 9th Air Force in Europe during WWII and was awarded five battle stars, meritorious unit citation. He held numerous engineering and management positions with E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Stauffer Chemical Co. in Conn., NY, and SC. He was cofounder of an engineering consulting firm in Anderson in 1983. He was one of the "greatest generation".



Listed in "Who's Who in Technology - North American Edition" in 1986 and 1988, he was past president of Kiwanis Golden K and St. Thomas School Board in Cornwall, NY. He was a member of Factory Advisory Panel, Vinyl Fabrics Technical Committee, and Chemical Engineering Advisory Panel.



Adored by many, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed painting, golfing, playing card games, and cooking, all of which he did until his passing.



He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Elizabeth Bruce Rowland of the home; children, Thomas K. Rowland of Tierra Verde, FL, Luanne M. Rowland of Anderson, SC, Margaret J. Waye of Southampton, PA, and Robin E. Rowland of Hilton Head, SC; sisters, Harriett Clopper and Mary Lee Munson of Hagerstown, MD; and five grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Spickler, and first wife, Marilou.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at The McDougald Funeral Home; a recitation of the Rosary will initiate the visitation. The memorial service will be held Thursday at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Philip Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow the service at 1:00pm in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



