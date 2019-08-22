|
|
Joseph Harold Stansell
Anderson - Joseph Harold Stansell, 93, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born August 20, 1926 in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Alonzo and Ruth Stansell. Joseph was a proud WWII veteran having served in the Navy. He was a personnel manager for Starr Mills and a member of Boulevard Baptist Church where he had previously served as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Evatt Stansell; son, Joseph Harold Stansell, Jr. of New Orelans, LA; daughter, Donna Haynie (Don) of Anderson; grandchildren, Brandon Haynie (Gretchen), Meredith Ackerman (William), Amanda Hayes (Shane), and Mallory Bell (John); nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Henderson Stansell; brother, Earl Browning and sister Gail Pyeatt.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors, will be held at New Silver Brook Cemetery, Friday, August 23rd at 11:00am with Dr. Jack Couch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Campbell Patriots, American Legion Post 184, PO Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 22, 2019