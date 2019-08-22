Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Silver Brook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stansell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Harold Stansell


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Harold Stansell Obituary
Joseph Harold Stansell

Anderson - Joseph Harold Stansell, 93, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born August 20, 1926 in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Alonzo and Ruth Stansell. Joseph was a proud WWII veteran having served in the Navy. He was a personnel manager for Starr Mills and a member of Boulevard Baptist Church where he had previously served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Evatt Stansell; son, Joseph Harold Stansell, Jr. of New Orelans, LA; daughter, Donna Haynie (Don) of Anderson; grandchildren, Brandon Haynie (Gretchen), Meredith Ackerman (William), Amanda Hayes (Shane), and Mallory Bell (John); nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Henderson Stansell; brother, Earl Browning and sister Gail Pyeatt.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors, will be held at New Silver Brook Cemetery, Friday, August 23rd at 11:00am with Dr. Jack Couch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Campbell Patriots, American Legion Post 184, PO Box 364, Anderson, SC 29622

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now