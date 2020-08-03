1/
Joseph Henry "Joe" Pace
Joseph "Joe" Henry Pace

Anderson - Joseph "Joe" Henry Pace, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

Born December 31, 1932 in Pickens, SC, he was the son of the late Tom Pace and Tennie Looper Pace. Joe was a graduate of Pickens High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Martha Kurowsky Pace; son, Tim Sebik (Deanna) of Anderson, SC; daughters, Terri Wilson of Greenville, SC, Tracy Stephens of Easley, SC and Janet Sebik of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Meagan Leonard, Tiffany Stephens, and Brandon, Matthew and Austin Sebik; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Wanek and Jason Leonard.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Robert Joseph Pace; and grandson, Michael David Stephens, Jr.

A cryptside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Chaplain Michael Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
