Joseph Jeremiah "Jerry" Richards, Jr.
Pendleton - Joseph Jeremiah "Jerry" Richards, Jr., 75, passed away, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at NHC in Anderson, SC.
Jerry grew up in Pendleton. He was the son of the late Joseph J. and Emma Corbin Richards. He was a former employee at the Canteen at Clemson University and loved the Tigers.
Surviving are his sister, Marie Terry (Rod Terry) of Sandy Springs, SC; nephews, Rev. Curtis Terry of Graniteville, SC, and Tedd Terry of Hummelstown, PA.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 PM, Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of Marie and Rod Terry in Sandy Springs.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 21, 2019