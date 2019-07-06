Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Joseph Stanley


1981 - 2019
Joseph Stanley Obituary
Joseph Stanley

Starr - John Joseph Stanley, Jr., 38, of Starr, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Born January 28, 1981, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of John Joseph Stanley and Debra Mitchell Stanley of Starr, SC. He had attended Crescent High School and had worked in construction as a crane operator. He was an avid fisherman and loved and cared for his children and family.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his children, Alex, Elizabeth, Abigail and Garrett Stanley of the home; sister, Jessica Arrnett of Starr, SC; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Sellers Mitchell of Starr, SC and paternal grandmother, Vange Perona of Ohio; he is also survived by the mothers of his children, Toni Foster Stanley and Kathryn Giles.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Darrell Mitchell and paternal grandfather, Joe Perona.

The family will receive friends from 2:30-4:00pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel 4:00pm Sunday with Pastor Alan Cothran officiating.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 6, 2019
