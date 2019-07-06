Joseph Stanley



Starr - John Joseph Stanley, Jr., 38, of Starr, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.



Born January 28, 1981, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of John Joseph Stanley and Debra Mitchell Stanley of Starr, SC. He had attended Crescent High School and had worked in construction as a crane operator. He was an avid fisherman and loved and cared for his children and family.



In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his children, Alex, Elizabeth, Abigail and Garrett Stanley of the home; sister, Jessica Arrnett of Starr, SC; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Sellers Mitchell of Starr, SC and paternal grandmother, Vange Perona of Ohio; he is also survived by the mothers of his children, Toni Foster Stanley and Kathryn Giles.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Darrell Mitchell and paternal grandfather, Joe Perona.



The family will receive friends from 2:30-4:00pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel 4:00pm Sunday with Pastor Alan Cothran officiating.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 6, 2019