Joseph Zega
Anderson - Joe Zega, 81, of Anderson, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
He was born January 15, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie Zega. He served in the US Coast Guard and was a retired police officer in Woodbridge, NJ. He actively attended St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Becky Zega, his five children: Susan Zega, Robert Zega, Patrick Zega, William Zega and Casey Hillmann and seven grandchildren.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.