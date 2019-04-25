Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
Josephine C. "Jo" Farrell


1931 - 2019
Josephine C. "Jo" Farrell Obituary
Josephine C. "Jo" Farrell

Anderson - Josephine C. "Jo" Farrell, 88, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Bradford Woods, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born February 24, 1931, in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Pellegrino and Frances Bongiovi Cattano. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis L. Farrell; brother, Peregrine Cattano and two sons-in-law, Edward "Butch" Wydareny and Robert Wallace.

Jo was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. She was an avid Bridge player; enjoyed gardening and shopping; volunteered in many Anderson community charities and was very involved in her church. She was adored by her family.

She is survived by her children, Susan F. Gilmer, Francis L. Farrell, III, Kathryn F. Wydareny and Mary F. Miller (Ronald); grandchildren, Kelly and Shannon Gilmer, Francis Farrell, IV and Allison Farrell, Lauren, Nicole and Natalie Miller; also survived by ten nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church with Father Mike Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1821 White St, Anderson, SC 29624.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 25, 2019
