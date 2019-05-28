|
|
Josh Stanley
Anderson, SC - Joshua Robert Stanley, 29, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of Robert Allen Stanley and Susan Stanley Bostic.
Survivors include his mother, Susan Bostic and husband, James; father, Robby Stanley; paternal grandparents, Buddy and Becky Vandiver; maternal grandmother, Betty McLees; stepbrother, Jeffrey Laughridge; and stepsister, Farrah Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alton Roland; great-grandmother, Ruth Nelson; and aunt, Cheri Lane Stanley.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Reverend J. Floyd Stansell. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S.,1320 Highway 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626 or to the .
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 28, 2019