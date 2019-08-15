Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Joyce Ray
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce A. Ray Obituary
Joyce A. Ray

Anderson, SC - Joyce Addison Ray, widow of Jasper H. Ray, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Dewey L. and Ruby Whitworth Addison. She was a retired textile employee.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Morris and Greg Ray and wife, Karen; daughter, Sharon Keaton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Caldwell and husband, Tom; and her caregiver, Renee Morris.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Morris.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now