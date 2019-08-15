|
Joyce A. Ray
Anderson, SC - Joyce Addison Ray, widow of Jasper H. Ray, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Dewey L. and Ruby Whitworth Addison. She was a retired textile employee.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Morris and Greg Ray and wife, Karen; daughter, Sharon Keaton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Caldwell and husband, Tom; and her caregiver, Renee Morris.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Morris.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 15, 2019