Joyce A. StasneyAnderson - Joyce Ann Stasney, 74, of Anderson, SC, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a long courageous battle with an illness, at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born October 8, 1945 in Iva, SC, she was the daughter of the late Paul Stasney and Annie Mae Leopard Stasney. She worked at the library at Clemson University where she later retired. A woman of deep faith, her family, loved ones and friends know she is resting in Heaven.She is survived by her children, Tracy Chambers Reeves (Robert) and Teresa Chambers, both of Anderson, SC, and Curtis Oliver (Sheila) of Simpsonville, SC; five grandchildren, Austin Oliver (Julie), Alec Oliver, Seth Oliver, Barron Reeves, and Jourdan Reeves-Roberts (Jonathan); and sisters, Edna S. Burton (Howard) of Starr, SC, and Lillie S. McDonald (Martin) of Central, SC.In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, David C. Chambers; and brother, Henry Stasney.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The celebration of life service will follow visitation in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, at 4:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's honor to Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.