|
|
Joyce Connally
Simpsonville - Mae Joyce McKee Connally, 86, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Iva, SC, on February 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Verna McKee and a member of Park Place Church of God.
She is survived by her husband: Rev. Billy Connally; daughters: Ardith Davis (Dan), Cathy Gilreath (Tracy), Christal Davis (Bradley), Carole Myers, Sandra Quattlebaum (Ernest) and Sherry Edmondson (Steve); 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son: Roger Connally; siblings: Dalton McKee, Hansel McKee, Norman McKee, Ammellia Bowen, Irene McKee and a son-in-law: Richard Myers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel at 2pm with Rev Terry Sherfield and Rev. Lula Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Iva City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel from 3pm to 5pm.
The family will be at the home of her daughter: Christal Davis.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 17, 2019