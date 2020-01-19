|
Joyce Fraser
Anderson - Joyce Fraser, of 1302 Hawthorne Ln., Anderson, SC, loving wife of Coach Jim Fraser, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Chuck Fraser (Melinda) of Anderson, SC; and daughter, Amy Fraser Speaks (Robbie) of Camden, SC.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020