Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Clemson, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Memory Gardens
Clemson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Harris


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Harris Obituary
Joyce Harris

Pendleton - A. Joyce Harris, 75 of Pendleton, SC passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home.

Born on May 19, 1943 in Clarksburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sola Glenn and Lean Lenore Dodrill Cogar. She retired from manufacturing having last worked for Michelin. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking and was known for her spaghetti and meatballs.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Henry Harris; children, William Glenn Harris, David Allen Harris and Susie Harris; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Memory Gardens, Clemson, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now