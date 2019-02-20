|
|
Joyce Harris
Pendleton - A. Joyce Harris, 75 of Pendleton, SC passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home.
Born on May 19, 1943 in Clarksburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sola Glenn and Lean Lenore Dodrill Cogar. She retired from manufacturing having last worked for Michelin. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking and was known for her spaghetti and meatballs.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Henry Harris; children, William Glenn Harris, David Allen Harris and Susie Harris; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Memory Gardens, Clemson, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019