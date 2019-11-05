Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bells United Methodist Church
2526 Flat Rock Rd
Abbeville, SC
1949 - 2019
Anderson - Joyce H. Long, 70, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born at home on April 14, 1949, she was named "Joyce Nell" because she was a "bundle of joy" who had been delivered by her Aunt Nell. Daughter of the late Rev. George R. Herndon and the late Mary Lee Herndon, she was a beloved mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Following retirement from Security Finance, she worked selling jewelry at Diamonds and Gold Direct. Vivacious, fun-loving, and always on the go, she was an active member of the Carolina Cruisers and volunteered annually at the Anderson County Museum Monster Mash. Joyce also loved all things chocolate, Betty Boop, pigs, every holiday, and the most fabulous shoes and hats.

Her greatest delight was her family and her puppy JoJo. She is survived by her children: SMSGT Joseph E. Tysinger, III (Charlotte) of Lexington; Mary Nell Anthony (Rob) of Anderson; their stepfather, James Long; grandchildren: Carter Tysinger, Austin Powell, Hannah Powell, Parker Tysinger, Ellie Anthony, and Bella Anthony; sisters: Jeanne Russell (John), June Knight (Don), Janet Noterman (Brad); brothers-in-law: Roger Tysinger (Sue) and Terry Tysinger (Joan). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Joseph E. Tysinger, Jr., and her brother, George R. Herndon, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00, Thursday, November 7, at Bells United Methodist Church (2526 Flat Rock Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620). Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (1202 S. Murray Ave., Anderson, SC 29624).

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
