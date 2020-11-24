Joyce LongPendleton - Mary Joyce Swaney Long, 79 of Pendleton, SC passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Joyce was born July 17, 1941 in Pendleton, SC to the late Benjamin Franklin "BF" Swaney and Eunice Powell Swaney. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mae McAllister (Roy) and Faye Kendall.Joyce was retired from Pendleton Milliken. She was a Christian and enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Earl Long; sons, Randy and Philip Long; daughter, Lynne Long Chavis (Victor); grandchildren, Adam Long, Lauren Weems, Hannah Chavis, Alana Long, Jay Chavis and Casey Chavis; great grandsons, John Daniel Long and Connor Weems; brothers, Lewis Swaney (Frances), Ernest Swaney (Judy) and sisters, Loretta Hendricks (Leroy) and Shelby Stamey (Jim) and also numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at McDougald Funeral & Cremation Services Pendleton Center. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens, Clemson.Memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.